Sixers Add Former Celtics Player Before Matchup vs Pacers
As the Philadelphia 76ers struggle to keep the injury report clear, the team has added another player on a temporary deal. On Friday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the team signed Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract.
Brissett gets his first opportunity to compete in the NBA this season after spending time with the Boston Celtics one season ago.
Brissett started his career as an undrafted player out of Syracuse in 2019. He joined the Toronto Raptors, playing for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse during the 2019-2020 NBA season. That year, Brissett appeared in 19 games, averaging seven minutes.
During his sophomore season, Brissett inked multiple 10-day deals with the Indiana Pacers. After impressing Indiana, Brissett landed a three-year deal with the team. Over the course of three seasons, Brissett appeared in 153 games with the Pacers. He collected 43 starts and saw the court for 21 minutes per game.
Brissett posted averages of eight points, five rebounds, and one assist while shooting 35 percent from three on three attempts per game.
Last year, Brissett signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. He appeared in 55 games, averaging four points and three rebounds off the bench. He appeared in 10 playoff games, seeing the court for six minutes during the Celtics’ championship run in 2024.
The Sixers have now become Brissett’s fourth team since entering the league in 2019.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations