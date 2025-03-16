All 76ers

Sixers Add New Name to Injury Report vs Dallas Mavericks

Adem Bona has been downgraded on the injury report against the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) reacts after missing a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) reacts after missing a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a crowded injury report already, the Philadelphia 76ers added a new name to it by downgrading the rookie center, Adem Bona.

According to the official NBA injury report, Bona is dealing with a left ankle sprain. As a result, he’ll miss Sunday’s action against the Dallas Mavericks.

Following Friday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Bona was dealing with an ankle-related issue throughout the second half of the matchup. While his playing status didn’t seem to be in jeopardy at the time, Bona will stay on the bench for the first time since he collected a DNP on March 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

Since Bona joined the Sixers as a second-round pick, he wasn’t expected to garner a ton of minutes his rookie year. With Joel Embiid and the roster and Andre Drummond returning for another stint in Philly, Bona was viewed as a deep-depth piece who could spend time in the NBA G League.

At this point, injuries to Drummond and Embiid have gifted Bona with plenty of playing time. Following his 33-minute shift with the starting lineup on Friday, Bona wrapped up his 47th game of the year. This season, Bona is averaging four points, three rebounds, and one block per game.

The Sixers will roll without Drummond and Bona on Sunday afternoon in Dallas, likely leaving it to Guerschon Yabusele to start at the five spot.

More 76ers on SI

Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder

Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition

Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George

Nick Nurse Addresses Paul George’s Status

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News