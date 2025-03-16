Sixers Add New Name to Injury Report vs Dallas Mavericks
With a crowded injury report already, the Philadelphia 76ers added a new name to it by downgrading the rookie center, Adem Bona.
According to the official NBA injury report, Bona is dealing with a left ankle sprain. As a result, he’ll miss Sunday’s action against the Dallas Mavericks.
Following Friday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Bona was dealing with an ankle-related issue throughout the second half of the matchup. While his playing status didn’t seem to be in jeopardy at the time, Bona will stay on the bench for the first time since he collected a DNP on March 1 against the Golden State Warriors.
Since Bona joined the Sixers as a second-round pick, he wasn’t expected to garner a ton of minutes his rookie year. With Joel Embiid and the roster and Andre Drummond returning for another stint in Philly, Bona was viewed as a deep-depth piece who could spend time in the NBA G League.
At this point, injuries to Drummond and Embiid have gifted Bona with plenty of playing time. Following his 33-minute shift with the starting lineup on Friday, Bona wrapped up his 47th game of the year. This season, Bona is averaging four points, three rebounds, and one block per game.
The Sixers will roll without Drummond and Bona on Sunday afternoon in Dallas, likely leaving it to Guerschon Yabusele to start at the five spot.
