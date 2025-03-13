Sixers Could Get Clarity on Tyrese Maxey's Timeline Soon
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back at home and preparing for their Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Coming off of a shorthanded loss against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers have a few injured players they continue to monitor. Tyrese Maxey is one of them.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Maxey was with the team but was ruled out right as the injury report was submitted. The Sixers claim Maxey is still recovering from a finger and back injury.
The back injury occurred during the Sixers’ March 3 loss at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. Maxey took a hard fall during the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game after checking in for 23 minutes of action. The finger injury had been lingering for weeks leading up to the Portland game.
The Sixers haven’t placed an official recovery timeline on Maxey at this point. On Thursday, the team could get more clarity on the star guard’s status, as he’s reportedly expected to see a specialist.
via Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer: “Per a league source, Tyrese Maxey will see a hand specialist tomorrow. He remains out tonight in Toronto with that injury and a back issue.”
Since the Portland matchup, Maxey has missed five games in a row. During that stretch, the Sixers have won just one game against the Utah Jazz.
Prior to his recent string of absences, Maxey was one of the most reliable Sixers when it came to availability this year. After he missed six games in early November due to a hamstring injury, Maxey played in 45 of 47 games for Philly. During that stretch, he averaged 26 points, six assists, and three rebounds.
At this stage in the season, the Sixers’ postseason hopes have nearly slipped away. It’s unclear if that factor could play a part in keeping Maxey off the court when he is cleared to return, but the Sixers should have a better idea of his status on Friday when the team hosts the Pacers.
