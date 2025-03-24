All 76ers

Sixers Downgrade Key Player vs New Orleans Pelicans

Quentin Grimes will miss Monday's action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) attempts to control a rebound away from Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
While the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report has been crowded as of late, one key player has frequently been in the mix. Quentin Grimes’ current stretch has gone well on a personal level, but he’ll be getting the night off on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Grimes is out. Fortunately, he’s not dealing with any setbacks at the moment. The Sixers are offering the veteran guard a rest night, as he’s been quite busy lately.

Since making his Philadelphia debut, Grimes has missed just one matchup. When the Sixers hosted the Indiana Pacers on March 14, he was ruled out ahead of the 112-110 loss. In the following game, Grimes returned to action and has taken part in five matchups of the 76ers’ six-game road trip.

Throughout the current stretch, Grimes has averaged 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists while shooting 41 percent from three on nearly 10 attempts per game. Unfortunately, his play has not translated to team success for the Sixers, as they are just 1-4 on the current road trip.

Grimes hasn’t had a chance to play with some of the core members of the Sixers, but he’s been driving up the value on his next contract in their absence. In 20 games, Grimes is averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 39 percent shooting from three.

The Sixers and the Pelicans will battle it out at 8 PM ET. Grimes could be back in action when the Sixers return home to host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

