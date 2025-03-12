Sixers Downgrade Key Player vs Toronto Raptors
The Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report got even more crowded on Wednesday afternoon for the matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have downgraded Guerschon Yabusele to questionable for the matchup. He is dealing with right knee soreness.
While Yabusele’s presence on the injury report isn’t surprising, he hasn’t missed a game since the start of March. The key veteran’s last absence came on February 26, when the Sixers faced the New York Knicks. Since then, Yabusele has appeared in six games, averaging nine points and four rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field.
During an injury-plagued season for the Sixers, Yabusele has been one of the most consistent players in the health department and while on the court. Back in the NBA after spending the last few seasons overseas, Yabusele has certainly made the most of his opportunity in Philadelphia.
With 60 games in the bag, Yabusele has averaged 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists. The veteran has been shooting 39 percent from three on four attempts per game.
Heading into the Raptors matchup, the Sixers are 22-42. They are over three games behind the Chicago Bulls, who hold the final Play-In spot.
Meanwhile, the Raptors are right behind the Sixers with a 22-43 record. Both sides have a ton of players out or facing a potential absence. For the Sixers, Kelly Oubre joins Andre Drummond and Yabusele as questionable to play. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain are all out.
On Toronto’s side, Scottie Barnes and Jamison Battle are questionable, while Ochai Agbaji is doubtful. RJ Barrett, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Immanuel Quickley are all out.
