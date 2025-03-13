Sixers Fans Excited After Loss vs Toronto Raptors
During the first half of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers fans didn’t have much to celebrate. The team was losing frequently and often struggled to stay relevant within the postseason picture.
In mid-March, not much has changed about the state of the Sixers. They’ve continued to lose and remain outside of the NBA Play-In picture 65 games into the year. However, fans have turned the frustration into celebration—as the Sixers’ 2025 first-round pick could stay home.
Many assumed the Sixers would lose their top six protected first-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder when the season started. Now that the Sixers are in range to potentially keep it, many have viewed every Sixers loss as a win. After an important (?) loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, fans erupted with excitement on social media.
The Sixers never had control of Wednesday’s game on the road. At one point, they trailed by as many as 22 points. The Sixers saw a strong scoring effort from Quentin Grimes once again, as he shot 11-23 from the field to score 29 points. Jeff Dowtin also had a stellar outing off the bench, as he went 9-14 with 20 points.
Philly didn’t have an answer for Jared Rhoden, AJ Lawson, and Orlando Robinson, though. The trio combined for 78 of Toronto’s 118 points on the night. Despite dominating the turnover game, the Sixers couldn’t prevent the Raptors’ three-point shooting.
Those in favor of the tank can feel good about a Sixers loss against the Raptors. Heading into the game, Philly placed ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and the Raptors. With a Toronto win, the Raptors move into the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers are now tied with the Nets, holding a 22-43 record.
