Sixers' G League Legend Dealt Away in Trade
While the NBA offseason is getting ready to enter its final month of relevance before team's hold their media days and their training camps to prepare them for the slate of games to come, the G-League still has a few more months before they return to action.
This leaves plenty of time for deals and various signings to take place, something that the Delaware Blue Coats took advantage of on Thursday afternoon.
What were the details of the trade?
The Blue Coats announced on social media that the team had been involved in a three-team trade, with the affiliates of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, sending out the rights to two players, Jared Brownridge and Jarron Cumberland, while receiving the rights to Malcom Hill and a 2026 first-round pick in the G League draft.
Hill will join the Blue Coats coming off of a career year for him in the G League, averaging 22 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, converting on an efficient 48.5 percent of his shots from the field. One thing he is sure to bring to the Chasefield House is a small batch of NBA experience, having spent two seasons in which he played for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.
The two players that the Blue Coats traded away were two cornerstones of the current era for the G League franchise, with both having lengthy stays with the Sixers' affiliate.
Brownridge first made his way to the team back in the 2017-18 season, and would become a mainstay at the Chase Fieldhouse, appearing in over 275 games for the Blue Coats, in which he'd average 11.1 points and 1.8 assists per game.
It wouldn't be these numbers that the 30-year-old would become known for, but rather his work from beyond the arc, draining 750 shots from deep over the eight seasons. This total wasn't just significant for the Blue Coats organization, but rather the G League as a whole, as Brownridge moved into the third spot all-time for three pointers made in early January.
It's also worth pointing out that the eight-year veteran was a part of Delaware's G League winning side back in the 2022-23 season, playing along the likes of Jaden Springer, Mac McClung, and Charlie Brown Jr.
Immediately following the post, the Blue Coats posted a thank you message for both of their players, with their note to Brownridge highlighting his accolades on the team, including being their all-time leading scorer.
