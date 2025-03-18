Sixers Guard Joins Exclusive Company With Performance vs Rockets
Coming off a win against the vastly shorthanded Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Houston to take on the Rockets on night two of a back-to-back. This game had no shortage of excitement, with one player joining a pair of notable names in franchise history.
Since coming over from the Mavericks at the trade deadline, Quentin Grimes has shattered all expectations with the Sixers. In light of their numerous injuries, he's stepped up and put together arguably the best stretch of his young career.
Having spent some of his college career at Houston University, Monday's game was a bit of a homecoming for Grimes. He made the most of this return, erupting for a new career high.
In 42 minutes of action, Grimes notched a monstrous double-double with 46 points and 13 rebounds. It was an efficient outing for the young guard as well, shooting 55.6% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc.
With these numbers, Grimes now finds himself among some high-profile names in franchise history. He becomes just the third Sixers player in the last 45 years to record at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game. The others are Joel Embiid and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
This now marks the second time Grimes has posted a career-high since joining the Sixers a little over a month ago. The first instance came in a win over the Golden State Warriors when he erupted for 44 points in an upset win for the Sixers.
Unfortunately for Grimes, this big night was not enough to lead his team to victory. The Rockets managed to just barely hold on in overtime, winning by a final score of 144-137.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George