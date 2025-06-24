Sixers Have Slim Chance of Moving Up in 2025 NBA Draft
Since they walked out of the draft lottery with the No. 3 pick, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked in countless trade rumors. Most of them had to do with moving down, more recent developments revealed Daryl Morey could be trying to get his hands on a touted prospect from the incoming class.
Earlier this month, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that the Sixers and San Antonio Spurs were engaging in trade talks. San Antonio currently sits primed to add another promising young talent as they hold the No. 2 pick in the draft. While the two sides might have had discussions, it doesn't appear that a deal of this sort will be happening.
In his final mock ahead of this year's draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony has the Spurs selecting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick. He also cited the Spurs have made the impression they don't want to move their selection, as they want to pair Harper with Victor Wembanyama long-term.
Harper is all but assured to hear his name called with the No. 2 pick, with rival teams saying the Spurs have shown zero interest in engaging in trade conversations. The franchise is taking a patient approach to building out its roster around Victor Wembanyama, viewing Harper as another cornerstone.
Cooper Flagg and Harper have been widely regarded as the top two prospects in the class and have long been expected to be the first ones off the board Wednesday. This makes the Sixers one of the more interesting teams in the lottery, as they have countless different directions they could go in at No. 3.
Round one of the NBA Draft is slated for Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.