Sixers Honor Charles Barkley With Social Media Post Ahead of NBA Draft
After weeks of preparation, the Philadelphia 76ers will soon find themselves on the clock in the NBA Draft. As the festivities get closer, the franchise looked back at one of their best picks in history.
Leading up to the draft, the Sixers have been posting a countdown on social media to build up to the excitement. With only five days left, they looked back at some of their top selections at No. 5 overall. The most notable name being NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Barkley was part of the iconic 1984 draft that featured names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. After being taken fifth overall, he went on to spend the first eight seasons of his career with the Sixers. He'd average 23.3 PPG and 11.6 RPG while being named an All-Star in six consecutive seasons.
Barkley's time with the Sixers came to an end in the summer of 1992 when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns for a package that featured Jeff Hornacek. The change of scenery worked out well for Barkley, as he took home MVP and led the Suns to the NBA Finals in his first year with the team.
Now long retired, Barkley is still a notable figure in and around the NBA. He is regularly going viral on social media for his bold takes and antics on "Inside the NBA."
As for the Sixers, the front office remains hard at work ahead of the draft. They'll attempt to select a prospect who can not only develop long-term but can help the team while they attempt to contend in 2026 and beyond.
Round one of the NBA Draft is slated for June 25th and will begin at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.