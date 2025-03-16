All 76ers

Sixers Legend Links up With Eastern Conference Rival

Julius "Dr. J" Erving meets with Detroit Pistons.

Kevin McCormick

December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Julius Erving before the in-season tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Julius Erving before the in-season tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season, there have been few better success stories in the NBA than the Detroit Pistons. As they continue to push for the postseason, they got to meet up with one of the most notable legends in Philadelphia 76ers history.

Last season, the Pistons found themselves on a historically long losing streak and finished with the league's worst record. In less than 12 months, they managed to completely alter the trajectory of the franchise. With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, they are in striking distance of finishing with a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday, the Pistons had a special guest drop in on their practice. That being Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving. Along with speaking with the whole team, the Hall of Fame forward also had a special one-on-one moment with Tobias Harris.

Having spent five-and-a-half years with the Sixers, Harris likely played some kind of part in Erving making this appearance. Since departing in free agency, he's taken on a veteran leadership role in Detroit as their young core looks to take the next step. Through 63 games with the Pistons, Harris is averaging 13.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG.

Facing off three times this year, the Pistons won their season series with the Sixers 2-1. Philly's lone win came on November 30th, picking up a 111-96 victory.

Countless changes throughout the organization played a role in the Pistons' turnaround, but the biggest catalyst was Cade Cunningham. In his fourth NBA season, the former No. 1 pick has developed into one of the league's top young guards.

While the Pistons find themselves battling for playoff seeding, the Sixers are trending in a different direction. Reaching the postseason seems like an unattainable goal at this point, with many calling for them to attempt to secure a high draft pick.

More 76ers on SI

Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder

Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition

Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George

Nick Nurse Addresses Paul George’s Status

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News