Sixers Legend Links up With Eastern Conference Rival
This season, there have been few better success stories in the NBA than the Detroit Pistons. As they continue to push for the postseason, they got to meet up with one of the most notable legends in Philadelphia 76ers history.
Last season, the Pistons found themselves on a historically long losing streak and finished with the league's worst record. In less than 12 months, they managed to completely alter the trajectory of the franchise. With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, they are in striking distance of finishing with a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Saturday, the Pistons had a special guest drop in on their practice. That being Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving. Along with speaking with the whole team, the Hall of Fame forward also had a special one-on-one moment with Tobias Harris.
Having spent five-and-a-half years with the Sixers, Harris likely played some kind of part in Erving making this appearance. Since departing in free agency, he's taken on a veteran leadership role in Detroit as their young core looks to take the next step. Through 63 games with the Pistons, Harris is averaging 13.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG.
Facing off three times this year, the Pistons won their season series with the Sixers 2-1. Philly's lone win came on November 30th, picking up a 111-96 victory.
Countless changes throughout the organization played a role in the Pistons' turnaround, but the biggest catalyst was Cade Cunningham. In his fourth NBA season, the former No. 1 pick has developed into one of the league's top young guards.
While the Pistons find themselves battling for playoff seeding, the Sixers are trending in a different direction. Reaching the postseason seems like an unattainable goal at this point, with many calling for them to attempt to secure a high draft pick.
