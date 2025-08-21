Sixers Legend Named Top 25 NBA Player of 21st Century
On Wednesday, CBS Sports released its list of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century. Although 1990s stars are listed, the rankings only account for basketball games played from 2000 to current day.
Allen Iverson in the History Books
CBS Sports ranked former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson at No. 20.
“There probably isn't a more fearless basketball player in the last 25 years than Iverson. Standing at just 6-foot with shoes on, Iverson never was scared to drive into the lane despite the likes of Shaquille O'Neal or Kevin Garnett lurking under the basket. The fact he managed to lead the league in scoring on four separate occasions and win NBA MVP despite his small stature alone makes his place on this list valid.”
“He might not have been the most efficient scorer, but Iverson's quick first step and athleticism made him difficult to bottle up. He had great balance despite getting knocked around every time he penetrated the lane, and possessed a never-quit attitude that made him someone you'd want on your team. Basketball aside, there arguably isn't a more impactful player to the culture of basketball than Iverson in the last 25 years. -- Jasmyn Wimbish”
Throughout his 14-season NBA career, Iverson played for the 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. The Naismith Hall of Famer earned seven All-NBA selections, was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and had his jersey number retired by the 76ers.
Iverson’s peak arguably came during the 2000-2001 NBA season, when he was the league’s top scorer, won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, and led Philadelphia to the NBA Finals. That season, Iverson averaged 31.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over 71 games.
Where Does Iverson Stand Among Legends?
In terms of former NBA players, Iverson ranks tenth on CBS Sports’ 21st-century list. He trails behind Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tim Duncan.
When current NBA players are factored in, Iverson is surpassed by Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James. The 50-year-old still ranks ahead of Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Russell Westbrook.
Although the list is somewhat misleading due to the crossover of eras, with Iverson’s first four years of stats excluded, it still recognizes him as one of the top point guards of his generation and the greatest 76ers player of this century.
