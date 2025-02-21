Sixers Make Decision on Former Atlanta Hawks Player
After Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers were set to see David Roddy’s 10-Day deal expire. Heading into the matchup, it was unclear what the plan was for the former Atlanta Hawks forward.
At this point, the Sixers made their decision. On Friday morning, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that Roddy has been signed to a two-way contract. Just like that, the Sixers have all two-way slots filled after promoting a couple of players.
The Sixers added Roddy shortly after the 2025 trade deadline. He was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League before the Sixers and the rest of the NBA went on break for NBA All-Star Weekend.
Roddy collected 40 minutes of action in his lone performance with the Blue Coats. The veteran put up 31 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks. The veteran attempted 16 shots from three, knocking down 56 percent of them.
When the Sixers returned to the court to host the Celtics on Thursday night, Roddy was recalled and gifted some minutes. The veteran appeared on the court for 13 minutes. He scored four points on 2-7 shooting from the field and came down with five rebounds. The Sixers took on their sixth-straight loss, losing 124-104 to the Celtics.
Roddy lands with the Sixers after a run with the Hawks. He entered the NBA in 2022 as a 23rd overall selection by the Sixers. As soon as Roddy was drafted, he was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in the trade that netted the Sixers their former guard, De’Anthony Melton.
Roddy spent one full season in Memphis and was traded after 48 games during his sophomore season. He spent 17 games on the court with the Phoenix Suns for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.
This year, Roddy had 27 games under his belt with the Hawks. Seeing the court for 13 minutes per game, Roddy averaged five points and three rebounds while knocking down 37 percent of his threes. The Sixers become his fourth team since entering the league.
