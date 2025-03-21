All 76ers

Sixers Make Early Call on Tyrese Maxey vs Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Tyrese Maxey against the Spurs.

Justin Grasso

Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
It seems the Sixers’ star guard Tyrese Maxey is trending in a positive direction with his injury recovery. However, he isn’t expected to take the court on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey has been ruled out once again. The star guard continues dealing with a finger and back sprain. After Wednesday’s loss on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Maxey missed his ninth game in a row. The Spurs matchup will make it 10, extending his longest absence of the year.

The Spurs and the Sixers are set for an 8 PM ET tip-off.

At the start of the season, Maxey dealt with a hamstring injury, which took him off the court for an extended period on November 8. He ended up missing five games before returning to the court on November 20 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

For most of the year, Maxey has been one of the healthiest rotational players. Even when he initially suffered a finger injury, Maxey didn’t miss time at first. Unfortunately, a hard fall on his back against the Portland Trail Blazers called for a stretch of absences.

In 52 games this season, Maxey has averaged 26 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals per game. Recently, Maxey participated in a workout, which signals he could still return at some point down the stretch. The Sixers haven’t put an official timeline in place just yet.

Justin Grasso
