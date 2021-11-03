Thybulle, Korkmaz to Replace Harris, Green vs. Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers were forced to shake up their starting lineup on Monday night as they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. With Ben Simmons out due to personal reasons, they continued to roll with Tyrese Maxey for the seventh-straight game.

However, Simmons wasn't the only key player to miss Monday's game. Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with knee soreness to start the season, had a planned rest day against the Blazers.

Also, the veteran forward Tobias Harris was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol roughly 40 minutes before the matchup. Therefore, the Sixers replaced Embiid with Andre Drummond and Harris with Furkan Korkmaz against Portland.

On Wednesday, the Sixers are expected to be shorthanded once again against the Chicago Bulls. Although Embiid returns to the lineup after getting a night of rest and the day off on Tuesday, Harris will miss his second-straight game as he remains in the health and safety protocol.

In addition to Harris, the Sixers will also play without the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green as well. Green, who checked in for a little under 20 minutes on Monday, was dealing with hamstring tightness in the third quarter. Therefore, he was removed from the matchup and is now ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

With three key starters once again out of the mix, the Sixers will trot out a different starting lineup on Wednesday night. To fill the void of Green and Harris, the Sixers will start Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz against the Bulls. With that, Philly's starting five will contain Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday night.

