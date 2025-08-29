Sixers’ Offense Receives Concerning Offseason Grade
Looking ahead to the 2025-2026 season, Bleacher Reports’s Greg Swartz graded the offenses of all 30 NBA teams. Swartz assigned the Philadelphia 76ers’ offense a C-.
Reasons to Thrive
“Even as veterans like Joel Embiid and Paul George fight through injuries, a nice young core is building here. Adding No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain gives this team a tantalizing backcourt to build around for the next decade. As long as Maxey was on the floor last season, the Sixers had an above-average offense (115.3 rating, 56th percentile).”
In the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George, Tyrese Maxey stepped up as Philadelphia’s leader last season. Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over 52 games. With younger talents showing potential, like Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers look to be building a solid foundation for the future.
At the same time, Embiid is still one of the best centers in the NBA when he is healthy. Last season, the seven-time All-Star averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 19 games.
Reasons to Struggle
“George underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the middle of July and will almost certainly miss the beginning of the season. At age 35, it's fair to question if he'll ever come close to making an All-Star team again. Embiid played a career-low 19 games last season and is 31. There's also no true power forward on this team, meaning George or Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely be forced to play the position. There are just too many injury concerns to think this will be a consistently good offense.”
As suggested, there is a strong possibility that Embiid and George will deal with injuries at some point during next season. Without both superstars, the 76ers squandered to a 24-58 record. Their sizable multi-year contracts may be a lingering concern for the franchise.
Final Verdict
Although injuries can completely change the team’s dynamic, Swartz may be underestimating the 76ers’ offense. When Embiid, George, and Maxey get to share the court at the same time, it's hard to imagine the core receiving a near-failing grade.
Keeping in mind that injuries aren’t exclusive to the 76ers, as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be without their top scorers for a significant part of next season, there is a strong chance that Philadelphia can make a playoff push in 2026.
