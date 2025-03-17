Sixers Reveal Tyrese Maxey’s Status for Matchup Against Rockets
For most of March, the Philadelphia 76ers have missed their star guard, Tyrese Maxey.
As the young veteran has been dealing with a finger and back sprain, he hasn’t been healthy enough to be cleared to play. Recently, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Maxey would be a part of the team’s long road trip and wouldn’t rule out a potential return after the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday.
While the door was left open for a potential Maxey return on Monday, the Sixers aren't going to have the one-time All-Star on the court as he's been ruled out once again.
All season long, the Sixers have battled injuries across the roster. Although Maxey wasn’t a stranger to setbacks, as he missed six-straight games in November due to a hamstring injury, he remained healthy for most of the season after that.
Unfortunately, a hard fall against the Portland Trail Blazers caused Maxey to miss seven games in a row. During that time, the Sixers have gone 2-5.
At this point in the year, the Sixers are trailing the Toronto Raptors, sitting in 12th place. Although they were confident that a Play-In push could be made, the Sixers are five games behind the Chicago Bulls, who take up the final Play-In seed.
Many have suggested the Sixers should shut down the other stars after calling it a season for Joel Embiid a few weeks back. So far, the Sixers haven’t shown any indication that Maxey is on pace to end his season after 52 appearances.
However, his absence streak will continue on Monday. The Sixers and the Rockets are slated for an 8 PM ET tip.
