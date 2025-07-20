All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Makes Bold Statement for Next Season

VJ Edgecombe is extremely confident heading into his rookie season with the Sixers.

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts after a play as Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) looks on during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Daryl Morey didn’t make a ton of changes to the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster this offseason, but the team did get a key addition in VJ Edgecombe.

After a disappointing 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers entered the NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-highest odds of winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. They landed the third-overall pick.

The Sixers considered a handful of other prospects, including Ace Bailey, but ultimately landed on VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor. The two-way standout guard is excited to end up on the Sixers, as he believes there is a good chance they could help him accomplish his primary goal as a rookie.

“It was amazing, knowing I’m going to a great organization. I feel like we have a chance to go to the Finals,” Edgecombe recently said on an NBA Summer League broadcast. “I’m ready. … I want to win a championship.”

Edgecombe’s statement might seem far-fetched, considering where the Sixers finished last season. However, their struggles throughout the 2024-2025 run had a lot to do with injuries affecting the lineup on a nightly basis.

There’s no guarantee the Sixers will be back fully healthy at the start of the 2025-2026 season, but their team remains strong on paper either way. The one-time MVP Joel Embiid and the nine-time All-Star Paul George are working their way back after dealing with injuries.

The one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey already confirmed he is healthy again and ready to get back into the swing of things for the upcoming season. Edgecombe will be a decent addition for the Sixers’ rotation, as his athleticism and defense stood out at the NCAA level. Soon, the Sixers will see how fast it can all translate to the next level.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

