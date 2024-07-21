Sixers Rookie Reveals he Studied Nick Nurse’s Former Raptors Star
Entering the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain anticipated becoming a first-round pick. Looking to get ready for basketball’s highest level, McCain looked to study players similar to him to get an idea of what he could bring to the table in the league.
Earlier this month, he revealed that former Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is somebody he would pay close attention to from a defensive standpoint.
“When I was in college I used to ask my trainer a lot, who I should watch on defense. He sent me a lot of Fred VanVleet highlights,” McCain said. “Just being sneaky, trying to get steals, trying to just get deflections, and obviously be a good ball defender. I think Fred is a good one to look at.”
When VanVleet entered the NBA, he was viewed as an undersized guard, standing at six feet tall. After a run at Wichita State, VanVleet landed in the league as an undrafted prospect in 2016. He would split time between Toronto Raptors and its affiliate in the G League.
In year two, he was a consistent contributor off the bench. By year four, VanVleet was a full-time starter.
Under Nick Nurse, VanVleet went from being viewed as an undersized guard with untapped potential to turning into a one-time All-Star due to his ability to stand out on both ends of the floor.
This past season, VanVleet and Nurse parted ways for the first time. Following the 2022-2023 season, the Raptors decided to move on from Nurse as the head coach. While VanVleet reportedly considered a return to the Raptors on a new deal after declining his player option, he entered free agency and signed a long-tern contract with the Houston Rockets.
With the Sixers entering Nurse’s first season in charge without a draft pick, McCain becomes the first rookie guard to develop in the system in Philadelphia. The Duke star looks forward to the challenge and the grind of the NBA.
“For me, in college obviously, I played more of an off-ball role,” McCain said. “So I think, obviously, being able to learn from Tyrese on-ball stuff and being able to show that I can be on the ball, make reads on pick-and-rolls, and then show defensively that I’m willing to be that defender. Obviously, learning the team rotations, learning the team I think the mind is something a lot of people will undervalue in this draft just being able to figure out stuff. The IQ. I think I’m good at that so I’m gonna try and show that as much as I can my rookie season.”
McCain’s role is undefined this early on in the process. As a freshman out of college, getting drafted right outside of the lottery, there isn’t an expectation for him to have an everyday role right away. The Sixers hope with some time, he can slowly transition into a player with consistent playing time.
