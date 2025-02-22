All 76ers

Sixers Show New Player Working Ahead of Debut vs Brooklyn Nets

Lonnie Walker is gearing up for his Sixers debut.

Justin Grasso

Apr 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Back in the States for another run at the NBA, Lonnie Walker IV officially put pen to paper to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday morning.

Not long after signing his new deal, Walker suited up in his Sixers threads to gear up for his debut with the team to face one of his former franchises, the Brooklyn Nets.

After Friday’s session, the Sixers’ social media team gave fans some visuals to get a preview at the free agent acquisition working on his game ahead of Saturday night’s action in South Philly.

via @Sixers: Lonnie checking in. 👋

Lonnie Walker’s hoops journey started in Pennsylvania, as he attended high school in Reading. He went to Miami for college before getting drafted 18th overall in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Walker’s pro run started with the San Antonio Spurs, where he carved out a steady role for himself across four seasons. Once his time with the Spurs wrapped up, Walker joined the Los Angeles Lakers for a 56-game stint. After producing 12 points per game on 45 percent shooting in LA, Walker walked to the Nets in free agency.

Last year’s run with the Nets didn’t go as well as Walker had hoped. He came off the bench for 58 games and produced 10 points per game on 38 percent shooting from three. There was no long-term commitment from Brooklyn, leaving Walker to test the free agency market once again.

Although the Brooklyn Nets acquired Walker, he didn’t make the final roster after spending training camp and preseason with the champions. Striking out on an opportunity to stick with the Celtics, Walker continued his career overseas in the LKL and the EuroLeague.

Walker is set to suit up for his fourth team this week. The Sixers and the Nets will battle it out at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday night.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News