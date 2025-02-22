Sixers Show New Player Working Ahead of Debut vs Brooklyn Nets
Back in the States for another run at the NBA, Lonnie Walker IV officially put pen to paper to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday morning.
Not long after signing his new deal, Walker suited up in his Sixers threads to gear up for his debut with the team to face one of his former franchises, the Brooklyn Nets.
After Friday’s session, the Sixers’ social media team gave fans some visuals to get a preview at the free agent acquisition working on his game ahead of Saturday night’s action in South Philly.
via @Sixers: Lonnie checking in. 👋
Lonnie Walker’s hoops journey started in Pennsylvania, as he attended high school in Reading. He went to Miami for college before getting drafted 18th overall in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Walker’s pro run started with the San Antonio Spurs, where he carved out a steady role for himself across four seasons. Once his time with the Spurs wrapped up, Walker joined the Los Angeles Lakers for a 56-game stint. After producing 12 points per game on 45 percent shooting in LA, Walker walked to the Nets in free agency.
Last year’s run with the Nets didn’t go as well as Walker had hoped. He came off the bench for 58 games and produced 10 points per game on 38 percent shooting from three. There was no long-term commitment from Brooklyn, leaving Walker to test the free agency market once again.
Although the Brooklyn Nets acquired Walker, he didn’t make the final roster after spending training camp and preseason with the champions. Striking out on an opportunity to stick with the Celtics, Walker continued his career overseas in the LKL and the EuroLeague.
Walker is set to suit up for his fourth team this week. The Sixers and the Nets will battle it out at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday night.
