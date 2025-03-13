All 76ers

Sixers Snag UNC Basketball Standout in 2025 Mock NBA Draft

A recent mock draft has the Sixers taking on UNC's Ian Jackson.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) brings the ball up the court as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Could the Philadelphia 76ers end up with a top-six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft? They’ve been trending that way for quite some time. However, one unlucky draw in the lottery could have the Sixers on the outside of that range, which would result in losing their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In Bleacher Report’s new 2025 NBA Draft mock scenario, the Sixers fall at No. 7. Therefore, their one and only pick wouldn’t come until round two, at No. 37.

Right now, they are projected to take on UNC Basketball standout Ian Jackson.

Ian Jackso
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) shoots as Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Case for Ian Jackson

“Ian Jackson's uneven season continued with seven three-point makes against Syracuse and NC State after scoring in single digits in six of his previous seven games. NBA teams should ultimately have a clear picture of his role, archetype and limitations for the next level. He possesses enough self-creation, strong driving and confident shotmaking to provide instant offense or scoring firepower, but streakiness and zero playmaking lower his value.” via Jonathan Wasserman

Previously mocked at No. 32, Jackson sees a slight slide down the board in this scenario. The 20-year-old Tar Heel hails from New York, where he was a five-star prospect out of the Bronx. He was a top 10 recruit in his class, according to 247 Sports.

Throughout Jackson’s first season at UNC, the freshman appeared in 31 games. He collected 12 starts, seeing the court for 25 minutes per game.

The 6’4” guard has produced 13 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. He’s attempted 4.4 threes per game, shooting from long-range at a 41 percent clip.

With March Madness approaching, Jackson was named an ACC All-Freshman after the end of his debut season. There’s no guarantee Jackson takes his talents to the NBA right away, but he’s gained some steam as a potential late first-round, early second-round pick.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

