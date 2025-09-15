Sixers Star Paul George Gives High Praise to Luka Doncic
Aside from continuing his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George has expanded his platform via his "Podcast P" show. As a new season gets ready to begin, he gave some high praise to one of the game's top superstars.
PG might have begun his career in the Eastern Conference, but he's primarily spent the latter half of his playing days in the West. During his time with the OKC Thunder and LA Clippers, he had the opportunity to face off against numerous high-level talents. Among the most notable is LA Lakers star Luka Doncic.
While on the Clippers, PG faced off against Doncic countless times in the regular season and playoffs. Having seen the superstar guard's brilliance up close, he recently took the time to give him some high praise.
With the NBA becoming more of a global league than ever before, an array of international stars have emerged over the past decade. Doncic is one of many premier talents who hail from outside the United States, with Sixers center Joel Embiid being another key name.
During a recent episode of his podcast, George got to talking about Doncic and his standing among the NBA's international greats. Already with a strong body of work, he feels the Lakers guard could eventually go down as the league's best overseas talent.
"We're talking about being the biggest international player now," George said of Doncic. "That's surpassing GOAT. That's surpassing Dirk, that's surpassing Tony Parker, that's surpassing Hakeem. He's got a chance to be the biggest international guy. That's surpassing Giannis in a way. I mean he's got a chance to be one of the best to ever do it."
Now with the Sixers, George doesn't have to square off against Doncic nearly as much as he used to. He'll see the star guard twice a year when they face the Lakers. Aside from that, the only other time they could theoretically cross paths is the NBA Finals.
Although the NBA has had countless all-time greats come from overseas, he's not wrong to put Doncic in this conversation already. At the age of 26, he already has a list of accolades that includes being a five-time All-Star, five All-NBA nominations, Rookie of the Year, and a one-time scoring champion.
