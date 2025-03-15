All 76ers

Sixers Suggest Potential Tyrese Maxey Return After Mavericks Matchup

Tyrese Maxey could return soon after the Mavericks matchup.

Justin Grasso

Mar 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Earlier this month, the Philadelphia 76ers saw Tyrese Maxey take a hard fall against the Portland Trail Blazers. His night wrapped up after 23 minutes. The Sixers ruled out Maxey for the following game and beyond.

Since then, Maxey hasn’t suited up. Dealing with a finger and a back sprain, the veteran guard is getting some extended rest as the 2024-2025 NBA season winds down.

With a little less than a month left to go, the Sixers’ Play-In hopes are fading each game. Many have been wondering if Maxey could travel the same path as Joel Embiid by calling it a season early and focusing on recovering without playing through setbacks.

Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

So far, the Sixers don’t seem to be considering that idea. In fact, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse suggested Maxey could potentially take the floor again after the Sixers face the Dallas Mavericks.

“I think yes [he could return],” Nurse said after Philly’s loss against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. “Tyrese, he should get into this trip at some point. I don’t think he’ll make the next one, but maybe after that, we can see where he’s at.”

Nurse revealed that several players on the Sixers are officially considered day-to-day. The players on that list include the rookie Justin Edwards and the veterans Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre, and Quentin Grimes.

As for Maxey, he is likely going to be ruled out for Sunday’s daytime matchup in the All-Star guard’s home state of Texas.

With Maxey on pace to miss Sunday’s game, he’ll be out for the seventh game in a row. This stretch is Maxey’s longest string of absences this year.

