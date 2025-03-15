Sixers Suggest Potential Tyrese Maxey Return After Mavericks Matchup
Earlier this month, the Philadelphia 76ers saw Tyrese Maxey take a hard fall against the Portland Trail Blazers. His night wrapped up after 23 minutes. The Sixers ruled out Maxey for the following game and beyond.
Since then, Maxey hasn’t suited up. Dealing with a finger and a back sprain, the veteran guard is getting some extended rest as the 2024-2025 NBA season winds down.
With a little less than a month left to go, the Sixers’ Play-In hopes are fading each game. Many have been wondering if Maxey could travel the same path as Joel Embiid by calling it a season early and focusing on recovering without playing through setbacks.
So far, the Sixers don’t seem to be considering that idea. In fact, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse suggested Maxey could potentially take the floor again after the Sixers face the Dallas Mavericks.
“I think yes [he could return],” Nurse said after Philly’s loss against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. “Tyrese, he should get into this trip at some point. I don’t think he’ll make the next one, but maybe after that, we can see where he’s at.”
Nurse revealed that several players on the Sixers are officially considered day-to-day. The players on that list include the rookie Justin Edwards and the veterans Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre, and Quentin Grimes.
As for Maxey, he is likely going to be ruled out for Sunday’s daytime matchup in the All-Star guard’s home state of Texas.
With Maxey on pace to miss Sunday’s game, he’ll be out for the seventh game in a row. This stretch is Maxey’s longest string of absences this year.
