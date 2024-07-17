All 76ers

Sixers Veteran Showcases His New Jersey With Social Media Update

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Eric Gordon is looking forward to wearing his new threads next season.

Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer (11) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer (11) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
One of the Philadelphia 76ers’ newest additions is looking forward to next season.

Recently, Eric Gordon officially changed his X profile to showcase his jersey for next season.

As expected, Gordon shows his followers he’ll be wearing No. 23 next season, last worn by the former undrafted rookie Terquavion Smith.

The 35-year-old wing enters the Sixers with hopes of maintaining the role of a rotational piece on a playoff-contending team.

In the past, Gordon has been linked as a potential trade prospect for the Sixers, as he has ties to the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.

In 2016, Gordon signed a four-year deal to join the Houston Rockets. At the time, Morey was leader of Houston’s front office. Gordon remained with the Rockets beyond Morey’s departure.

In 2022-2023, Gordon’s tenure with the Rockets concluded officially. After a final 47 games in Houston, Gordon was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Following a 22-game run with the Clippers, Gordon was waived in the offseason.

Last summer, Gordon signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. He was a key roleplayer on a top-heavy Phoenix team with major championship aspirations. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t work out.

Gordon averaged 11 points while shooting 38 percent from three throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. In the playoffs, he produced eight points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.

While Gordon had a player option with the Suns for next season, he declined it and hit the open market. The Sixers presented a good opportunity for the sharpshooter to land on another playoff-ready team. Gordon seems to be excited about his next journey.

