Son of Ex-Sixers Guard Officially Declares for 2025 NBA Draft
Over the past few years, we've seen countless second-generation prospects start to blaze their own path in the basketball world. Amid recent news, one child of a former Philadelphia 76ers player feels he's ready to enter the NBA ranks.
While many analysts weren't high on the talent pool in the 2024 draft class, that is not the case in 2025. There are multiple highly-touted prospects, along with talent scattered all across the first round.
As draft season slowly starts to get underway, Jase Richardson is among the prospects projected to come off the board in the lottery. He recently declared for the 2025 draft after just one season at Michigan State. During his lone college campaign, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 1.9 APG on 41.2% shooting from beyond the arc.
Richardson is hoping to have a similar journey as his father, Jason Richardson. The hyper-athletic guard enjoyed a 13-year run in the league where he suited up for multiple franchises.
Jason is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors, but had other stops around the NBA. The final stretch of his playing days was with the Sixers, where he was on the roster from 2013-2015.
The Sixers acquired Richardson in the multi-team deal that sent Dwight Howard to the LA Lakers. Injuries cost him a significant amount of time on the court, as he appeared in just 52 games for the team during his tenure in Philly. After playing in just 19 games at the age of 34, Richardson decided to put an end to his career.
Currently sitting with the fifth-worst record in the league, the Sixers have a good chance of picking in the lottery this summer. However, seeing that he is projected outside of the top ten, Jase likely isn't one of the top prospects on their radar at the moment.