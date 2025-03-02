Steph Curry Makes Big Claim After Viral Dunk in 76ers-Warriors Matchup
Saturday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors featured tons of highlight plays from the NBA superstar Steph Curry.
While the three-point-shooting master is typically going viral for his makes from all over the floor beyond the three-point line, a slam dunk sent NBA fans into a frenzy on Saturday.
For the first time since 2019, Steph Curry threw down a dunk at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly against the Sixers. As Curry landed the ball in transition with no defenders in sight, he took flight. After the game, Curry claimed that would probably be the final dunk of his career.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good,” Curry told reporters.
“I’ve been dealing with some knee stuff all year and you know, take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity. That will probably be my last dunk, though. I’m calling it right now: that was the last one you’ll see.”
via @NBA: STEPH CURRY 2-FOOT HAMMER TIME 🔨🫣. It's his first in-game dunk in 6 years!
Curry finished Saturday’s action with 29 points on 10-18 shooting from the field. The All-Star knocked down five of his 12 shots from three and went 4-4 from the charity stripe.
With 13 assists, Curry notched the double-double in Philly, leading the way for the Warriors to put up a fight against the Sixers, who landed a scoring outburst from Quentin Grimes. As Grimes out-dueled the likes of Curry with a 44-point showing in 36 minutes, the Sixers managed to take down the Warriors with a score of 126-119.
The Warriors left Philadelphia with a 32-28 record. The Sixers improved to 21-38, making a move up in the Eastern Conference standings, as they continue to fight for a Play-In spot.
