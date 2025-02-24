Stephen A. Smith Goes off on Philadelphia 76ers in Fiery Rant
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers were poised to make a push for the play-in tournament. Following a pair of losses, the primary topic of conversation has been the physical wellbeing of Joel Embiid.
Dating back to the start of the season, Embiid has dealt with multiple ailments that have impacted his ability to perform at a high level. The most notable being the knee he injured and had surgery on last year. This has been a major talking point in recent weeks after reports emerged of the former MVP stating he thinks he'll need another surgery to get the knee right.
Following Thursday's loss to the Celtics, Embiid opened up on dealing with physical limitations this season. Days after there remarks, the Sixers appear to playing for a new course of action. On Sunday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team plans to meet with specialists about Embiid's injured knee to see what the best options are moving forward.
While on NBA Countdown Sunday, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the news regarding the Sixers' superstar big man. He went on a fiery rant, calling for the team to shut down Embiid and Paul George in hopes of holding on to their lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"They are done. This season is over, the city knows it. There's no brotherly love for the Sixers," Stephen A. said. "Lose. Sit Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. Sit Paul George while you're at it and just be done with and prepare for the next three years cause this season is a joke."
If the Sixers want to keep their first-round pick, it will have to fall within the first six selections. Anything beyond No. 6 will go to the OKC Thunder as part of the Al Horford trade from 2020.
Following their loss to the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, the Sixers fell to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-36 record. Now with the sixth-worst record in the association, the franchise finds itself at a crossroads with 26 games to go. They're only a game-and-a-half out of a play-in spot, but it will likely cost them their first-round pick.
The Sixers will be back in action on their home floor Monday night, taking on the 10th-place Chicago Bulls.
