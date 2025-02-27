Stephen A. Smith Predicts Massive Change for Philadelphia 76ers
Back in November of 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers made a massive change within their front office. After spending years with the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey was hired to work alongside Elton Brand.
During his time with the Sixers, Morey has worked tirelessly to build an NBA contender in Philly. He's upgraded the roster on numerous occasions, with his biggest move being drafting Tyrese Maxey 21st overall in 2020. Morey's latest big swing came this past offseason, signing All-Star forward Paul George to a four-year max contract.
Following a success offseason, many in and around the league felt the Sixers were in their best position to compete for a title in the Joel Embiid era. However, things have not played out that way. Due to injuries and various other reasons, the Sixers find themselves in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with about 25 games to go in the regular season.
In the midst of falling way short of expectations, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on the Sixers on First Take Wednesday. During has rant, he made the prediction of the organization moving on from Morey this offseason.
"I think Daryl Morey is going to end up losing his job in Philadelphia," Stephen A. said. "Because at some point in time, if you're the billionaire owner for the Philadelphia 76ers, you're going to ask Daryl Morey why did we give Joel Embiid this extension....Those kind of questions are going to come up. I didn't even bring up the fourth year you gave Paul George."
At this point in time, there have been no reports of the Sixers making such a drastic move. Back in 2023, the organization gave Morey an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season.
