Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid Take Blame for 76ers’ Slow Start vs Pistons
A trip to Detroit, Michigan, was an unsuccessful one for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite having the big three available, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George certainly was not enough to take down a Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons team.
The Sixers needed a more inspiring start. The one-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey took some of the blame for himself while also mentioning the seven-time All-Star center.
“It’s kind of on me and Joel,” Maxey admitted to reporters.
“We talked about it when the game was over. We have to get going faster, get him involved, myself, [Paul George]. We just have to play faster and not ease ourselves into the game.”
By halftime on Friday night, the Sixers trailed 78-49. Their opponent was shooting over 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from three.
The Sixers looked like a team that lacked urgency in the first two quarters. Maxey pointed to the “attention to detail” on defense as a prime example of where they were lacking.
“I get a bucket then I come down and let Malik Beasley get a wide-open three. I raise my hand, that’s on me. Then it trickled down; it’s a domino effect,” Maxey explained.
“It just kept going. They just kept pouring it on, pouring it on, issue after issue. We didn’t put out any fires.”
The Sixers picked it up in the second half, but anytime they got within striking distance of a potential comeback, the Pistons put their foot on the gas and sped away.
Philadelphia dropped the matchup with a 125-112 loss. In Maxey’s eyes, the world isn’t on fire for the Sixers, but they understand they can’t have a similar start moving forward.
“We don’t have any room for error right now,” Maxey added. “Every game matters.”
At 20-31, the Sixers are back on the floor on Sunday afternoon to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. The 76ers haven’t beaten the Bucks in six straight games. They have two losing streaks they need to shake off this weekend.
