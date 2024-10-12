Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status for Sixers-Celtics Preseason Game
The Philadelphia 76ers will be back on the floor on Saturday night for a matchup against the Boston Celtics. Considering it’s the second night of a back-to-back set, many have wondered about the playing status of the team’s All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.
As expected, Maxey will get a night off in Boston. When the Sixers revealed the starting five against the Celtics, Maxey was left out. Instead, the Sixers will roll with Jeff Dowtin Jr. and the rookie out of Duke, Jared McCain, for the night.
Maxey has been available for both of the Sixers’ preseason outings this year.
Against the New Zealand Breakers, Maxey dominated with 15 points in just 12 minutes. He also produced three assists en route to a blowout Sixers victory over the NBL squad.
On Friday night, Maxey got the nod to play in the Sixers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa. Once again, Maxey had a standout solo performance.
Checking in for a little over 25 minutes, Maxey put up 14 shots from the field. He made half of his attempts and knocked down four of his seven shots from beyond the arc. After tacking on three free throws, Maxey finished the game with 21 points. He trailed only Paul George in the scoring department.
Through two games, Maxey has averaged 18 points in fewer than 20 minutes. He knocked down nearly 60 percent of his shots and is averaging over 65 percent from three.
The Sixers hope to have their first-time All-Star guard follow up that campaign by taking yet another step forward. While Maxey and Joel Embiid are joined by another All-Star in Paul George this year, the young guard doesn’t anticipate taking a backseat.
The 76ers re-signed Maxey on a major extension to have him remain a cornerstone player for the franchise. The NBA’s Most Improved Player has high expectations from here on out.
