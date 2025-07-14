Tyrese Maxey Praises Sixers' Rookie
With the third pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The Bahamian guard became a star in his lone season of collegiate basketball, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, which made him a highly sought-after prospect by various teams in the league.
One of the areas of Edgecombe's game that was the subject of plenty of praise around the time of the draft was his athleticism, with the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, praising the 19-year-old for it.
Luckily for Sixers fans, they wouldn't have to wait long to see their new rookie take to the court as the NBA Summer League began in early July, with Philadelphia taking on the Utah Jazz for one of the first games. In his summer league debut, Edgecombe recorded 28 points, ten rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, managing to be an all-around threat against the Jazz.
This performance, along with his other appearances in training sessions since the draft, helped Tyrese Maxey heap some praise on Edgecombe, seeing that the framework is there for a high-caliber player.
"I see the same things everybody else sees," Maxey told PHLYSports' Kyle Neubeck." Someone who can probably work himself into being a star in this league, man."
Unfortunately for the Philadelphia faithful, they've been limited to only his performance against the Jazz, as Edgecombe has been sidelined due to a right thumb contusion.
Given that the injury is being seen as "day-to-day", the Bahamian's next chance to take to the court will come on Tuesday night when Philadelphia will take on the Washington Wizards, with tip-off slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.
