Warriors’ Buddy Hield Passes Sixers Veteran on NBA All-Time List
One former Philadelphia 76ers made history on Monday night. Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield knocked down six three-pointers and moved up a spot on the NBA’s all-time three-point leaderboard. The former Sixer surpassed current 76ers veteran Eric Gordon.
The Warriors celebrated their veteran’s accomplishment with a post on social media.
via @Warriors: Keep on gettin' buckets. Buddy Hield has passed Eric Gordon for 16th on the NBA's all-time made threes list ☔️
Currently, Gordon placed 17th on the list with 2,084 makes from deep. Hield has 2,089 and is now chasing Paul Pierce, who has 2,143 under his belt in over 1,300 games. Hield made it to No. 16 in under 700 games.
Just last season, the Sixers picked up Hield at the trade deadline, hoping to get a major boost with high-volume three-point shooting from the former Indiana Pacer.
In 32 games with the Sixers, Hield averaged 39 percent on seven attempts per game. During the playoffs, Hield had a hard time getting on the court. He played in just four of six games, averaging 13 minutes of playing time. His Game 6 emergence against the New York Knicks left a good impression on spectating teams, but the Sixers didn’t retain Hield.
Instead, the Warriors engaged in a sign-and-trade scenario with the Sixers. Hield landed a four-year deal with the Warriors. He’s been averaging 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in 65 games.
Meanwhile, Eric Gordon signed with the Sixers during the offseason. While he’s still active in the league, Gordon can’t help his placement on the all-time list at the moment. After suffering a wrist injury, he underwent surgery and is facing a long recovery.
