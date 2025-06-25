Warriors Player to Support Top Sixers Prospect at NBA Draft
As VJ Edgecombe prepares for the next step of his basketball career, the Baylor star is expected have direct support from Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield on Wednesday night.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hield is scheduled to be “on hand” to witness Edgecombe become a first-round lottery pick in Brooklyn, New York.
Although Hield plays for the Warriors these days, he had a short stint with the Sixers during the 2023-2024 NBA season. The sharpshooter was a draft deadline pickup for Philadelphia, as they struck a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Hield appeared in 32 games for the Sixers during the regular season. He averaged 12 points while shooting 39 percent from three. In the playoffs, Hield appeared in four out of six games for Philadelphia. He produced six points per game while shooting 46 percent from deep.
After the 2023-2024 NBA season, it was apparent there could be a mutual split between Hield and the Sixers. The veteran sharpshooter became a free agent. The Sixers conducted a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, sending Hield to Golden State.
As for Edgecombe, he’ll soon find out his next destination. Heading into the NBA Draft Lottery, the young guard was viewed as a top-five selection. As the draft inched closer, Edgecombe started gaining steam as a favorite for Philadelphia’s third pick.
The odds are still high for Edgecombe to end up with Hield’s former team, but anything can happen on Wednesday night. The Sixers have kept the window open for a potential trade. If they want Edgecombe without staying put at three, they might miss out on Baylor’s two-way standout.
Without a deal in place to move up or back, Philadelphia has a high chance of calling on Edgecombe when they go on the clock in Brooklyn.