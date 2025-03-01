Warriors Uncertain About Jimmy Butler vs Philadelphia 76ers
A return to South Philly for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors could be on the horizon for former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler.
However, the Warriors are uncertain about Butler’s status against the Sixers. According to the official NBA injury report, Butler is questionable for the primetime matchup. The Warriors have noted that Butler is dealing with right mid back spasms. He could be in danger of missing Saturday’s action.
Since joining the Warriors, Jimmy Butler’s new team has been nearly perfect. Aside from a four-point loss against the Dallas Mavericks on February 12, the Warriors have won every other matchup.
During that eight-game stretch, Butler has posted averages of 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists. While he’s struggling with his three-point shot, Butler’s impact all over the floor is clear. The former Miami Heat star has helped the Warriors put together a five-game win streak, putting them right on the brink of the Western Conference’s sixth seed.
For the Sixers, they find themselves in a tough spot against Golden State, whether the Warriors have Butler or not. Prior to the blockbuster deal between the Warriors, Heat, and three other teams, the Sixers faced a Butler-less Warriors team and didn’t stand a chance.
A 139-105 loss for Philly marked the fourth-straight loss for the Sixers against the Warriors back in early January. When the Sixers and the Warriors meet again on Saturday night, Philly will be without Joel Embiid, who is done for the season. They’ll also miss Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain.
The Sixers and the Warriors are set for an 8:30 PM ET tip.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations