All 76ers

Warriors Uncertain About Jimmy Butler vs Philadelphia 76ers

Jimmy Butler could miss the Warriors-76ers battle on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

A return to South Philly for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors could be on the horizon for former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler.

However, the Warriors are uncertain about Butler’s status against the Sixers. According to the official NBA injury report, Butler is questionable for the primetime matchup. The Warriors have noted that Butler is dealing with right mid back spasms. He could be in danger of missing Saturday’s action.

Since joining the Warriors, Jimmy Butler’s new team has been nearly perfect. Aside from a four-point loss against the Dallas Mavericks on February 12, the Warriors have won every other matchup.

During that eight-game stretch, Butler has posted averages of 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists. While he’s struggling with his three-point shot, Butler’s impact all over the floor is clear. The former Miami Heat star has helped the Warriors put together a five-game win streak, putting them right on the brink of the Western Conference’s sixth seed.

For the Sixers, they find themselves in a tough spot against Golden State, whether the Warriors have Butler or not. Prior to the blockbuster deal between the Warriors, Heat, and three other teams, the Sixers faced a Butler-less Warriors team and didn’t stand a chance.

A 139-105 loss for Philly marked the fourth-straight loss for the Sixers against the Warriors back in early January. When the Sixers and the Warriors meet again on Saturday night, Philly will be without Joel Embiid, who is done for the season. They’ll also miss Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain.

The Sixers and the Warriors are set for an 8:30 PM ET tip.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News