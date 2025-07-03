What Does Johni Broome's Contract with 76ers Look Like?
The Philadelphia 76ers had a lot going on at the 2025 NBA Draft, with the Eastern Conference contenders having the third overall pick after what was a rocky season. With this highly coveted pick, the Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University, adding some depth and young energy to their star studded back court.
But their front court got some love and attention as well, as Philadelphia selected Johni Broome from Auburn University with the fifth pick in the second round of the draft. Broome was a fifth-year collegiate player, having mastered his craft as he led the SEC in blocks and rebounds during his last year in Bruce Pearl's system.
While the aforementioned Edgecombe is expected to make $11 million in his first season in accordance with the NBA's current CBA, the same can't be said for Broome, as second round selections don't have the same contractual guidelines.
However, with the Sixers officially signing the former Tiger on Tuesday, more details about his contract have started to surface. According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, the rookie penned a four-year deal, that has the first two years guaranteed, while the fourth year will have a team option, allowing them to dictate their roster for that year.
For now, Broome and Edgecombe, along with the rest of the Sixers' recent two-way signees, will prepare for the upcoming NBA Summer League, with Philadelphia partaking in games in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, with their first game against the Utah Jazz falling on July 5.
