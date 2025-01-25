Will Paul George Suit Up for Philadelphia 76ers vs Bulls?
When it comes to Philadelphia 76ers' seasoned stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, the team has been cautious with their approach to back-to-back sets.
Embiid didn’t plan to participate in back-to-backs at all this year. At first, George didn’t, but he did play on consecutive nights when he was feeling 100 percent.
It turns out that George is still feeling healthy and energized after Friday's action. When the Sixers released the initial injury report for Saturday's action against the Chicago Bulls, George was left off of it. He is on pace to play once again.
Lately, George has been dealing with a groin-related setback. Since the start of the new year, George has had four absences. His first came on January 8 against the Washington Wizards.
George returned to the floor on January 10 to face the New Orleans Pelicans. He appeared in two straight games before taking off the first night of a back-to-back set.
After appearing in 43 minutes against the New York Knicks, George missed the next two games due to his setback. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Denver Nuggets on January 21, George returned.
Friday’s game against Cleveland marked his second game back. George had a stellar outing, scoring 30 points on 52 percent shooting from the field. The Sixers pulled off an upset victory against the top-seeded Cavs.
Joel Embiid Remains Out
The Sixers’ decision to sit Embiid once again doesn’t come as a surprise. As the team geared up for its Friday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the head coach Nick Nurse closed out his pregame press conference with a status on the seven-time All-Star big man.
“He’s not gonna play tomorrow,” Nurse stated.
According to the NBA injury report, Embiid has been ruled out officially.
Missing 10 in a row, Saturday’s absence in Chicago marks Embiid’s 11th straight. It will be the fifth game he’ll miss due to knee swelling.
After the Sixers went against the New York Knicks on January 15, Embiid was expected to return from a foot sprain. Although he was cleared to participate in a private workout session, Embiid experienced swelling in his knee afterward. The Sixers ruled him out for at least 7-10 days.
When the Sixers closed out their three-game road trip, they returned to the practice court on Thursday. Embiid was present but did not participate.
The big man missed Friday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’ll miss the matchup against the Bulls, leaving Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at home as his next opportunity to take the court. By then, the Sixers should have an update on where he’s at.
The Sixers and the Bulls will battle it out at 8 PM ET.
