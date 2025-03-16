All 76ers

Will Quentin Grimes Return for Sixers vs Mavericks?

Is Quentin Grimes still on the Sixers' injury report against the Mavericks?

Justin Grasso

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Following Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers, the Quentin Grimes reunion in Dallas, Texas, came into question. As Grimes missed Friday’s action against Indiana, he was considered to be day-to-day by Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

Dealing with an illness, Grimes was suddenly downgraded on Friday afternoon. The veteran standout was questionable at first, but he was ultimately ruled out for the first time since joining the Sixers via trade from the Mavericks.

The Sixers took on a 12-point loss against the Indiana Pacers in Grimes’ absence on Friday. Barring any unexpected changes, Grimes is on pace to return to play the Mavericks, as he’s been left off of the injury report ahead of Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

Grimes started the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Mavericks. After getting traded by the Detroit Pistons, Grimes appeared in 47 games for the Mavs this year. The veteran produced 10 points per game on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Quentin Grime
Mar 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, the Sixers swapped out Caleb Martin for Grimes. While they parted ways with a veteran on a multi-year deal for an expiring contract, the Sixers have witnessed an extension-worthy stretch put on by the 24-year-old.

In 15 games, Grimes has picked up 12 starts and averaged over 33 minutes of action. The veteran has produced 19 points per game, along with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game.

The Sixers and the Mavs are set for a 1 PM ET tip.

