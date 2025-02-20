Will Tyrese Maxey Return for 76ers-Celtics?
Before reaching the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers had another injury scare. The young veteran guard Tyrese Maxey was dealing with a sudden knee injury.
In the two games before the break, the Sixers fired up a back-to-back set, beginning with a matchup at home against the Toronto Raptors. Maxey checked in for 34 minutes. He struggled throughout the night, making just one of his nine attempts from the field.
Maxey finished his outing at home against the Raptors with just five points, five rebounds, and three assists. After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse hinted that Maxey was dealing with a slightly concerning knee-related setback, leaving the door open for a potential absence on the following night in Brooklyn.
At first, the Sixers left Maxey off of the injury report against the Nets, which suggested he was on pace to play. As the day progressed, Maxey was eventually downgraded, leaving his status in question. It wouldn’t be long after that before the Sixers ruled him out.
After the loss in Brooklyn, Nurse wasn’t sure if Maxey would miss time moving forward. Fortunately, it seems Maxey will be back in action for the Sixers this week.
For Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice sessions in Camden, Maxey was considered to be a participant. The Sixers released their injury report against Boston, excluding Maxey’s name, signaling that he’s good to make his return after missing one outing.
Throughout a frustrating season from a health standpoint for the Sixers, Maxey has been reliable in that department. While he missed a stretch of games in November due to a hamstring injury, he missed just two of the Sixers’ last 41 games.
Throughout his recent 39-game stretch, Maxey has averaged 28 points, four rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 36 percent from three.
The Sixers enter the final stretch of the season with a 20-34 record, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference. They will return from the break with a five-game skid in play. Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics is set for a 7 PM ET tip.
