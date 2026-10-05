5 Storylines to Monitor in Sixers’ Preseason Opener Against Knicks

The Sixers will play basketball tonight—to an extent.

Philadelphia will face the reigning-champion New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena in its preseason opener; tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus. The Sixers will be short seven players tonight, including three starters. But there are still multiple items to monitor that could affect the regular season.

Per the @sixers, here are the players who will be available to play in tonight’s preseason opener against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/VDD8JZU4Fb — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) October 5, 2026

Here are five key storylines to watch for this evening:

Which starters will play?

Philadelphia sidelined LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, and Tacko Fall, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon. That leaves VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown as the only starters to take the court this evening.

Edgecombe will likely inherit more on-ball responsibility than he typically would on this new-look Sixers team. But the offense’s focal point will still probably be Brown. The Knicks have many wing defenders they can stick on Brown in Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby; Knicks head coach Mike Brown said the starters will play in a limited capacity, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported on Saturday.

What will the rotation be?

Nick Nurse will likely promote Labaron Philon Jr., Dean Wade, and Ariel Hukporti to the starting lineup tonight. This may open the door to Justin Edwards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jabari Walker playing heavier minutes than usual. Albeit, Philadelphia will likely extend its rotation beyond eight players in the exhibition setting.

Yet it will be a chance for Edwards to develop rhythm as the regular season approaches. The Sixers need players who can contribute without the ball and Edwards, on paper, fits the mold. Walker can also use tonight to build on an impressive Blue x White Scrimmage. He offers more front-court optionality, which will be sparse tonight.

Sixers forward Jabari Walker says this group has been egoless and it’s the most included he’s felt at any training camp.@SportsRadioWIP @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/quQO1Ig84D — Dave Uram (@MrUram) October 5, 2026

Two-way contract signees Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert should get their fair shares of minutes, as well.

Philon’s green light

Philon has been the talk of Philadelphia’s training camp, from Nurse and fans alike. Now he can further increase his stock for the depleted Sixers.

It’s hard to imagine that Edgecombe and Brown will play their typical dosage of minutes, which gives the 22nd overall pick a green light. Philon displayed steady shot creation and defensive tenacity during Summer League and the Blue x White Scrimmage. Who better to continue that against than the Knicks?

LABARON PHILON WHEW 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sWgOE6LREM — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenter) October 3, 2026

Philon’s role in year one is unclear, with Simons expected to shoulder most of the second unit’s creation duties. He could also play behind Caldwell-Pope in some instances. So Philon having a good preseason may guide him into a consistent role come the real thing.

The center situation

Philadelphia’s center depth will already be tested, with Hukporti being the only five available. This came after his impressive performance in the Blue x White Scrimmage, where he contributed on both sides of the court.

The 23-year-old will battle his former team—the Knicks—who he left to join Philadelphia on July 6. This may add more motivation for Hukporti, who was New York’s third-string center. But the downside is that the Knicks know him very well.

New Sixer Ariel Hukporti was asked if there are any similarities between the 76ers and his previous team, the World Champion Knicks. @SportsRadioWIP @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/owOqbM84k5 — Dave Uram (@MrUram) October 1, 2026

Nurse isn’t afraid to play small-ball lineups, either. Gansey hinted during a Summer League interview that Wade, among others, could situationally play the five. Walker is also a plausible option at center.

The final two-way contract slot

The Sixers have one more two-way contract available and there are seemingly multiple candidates. They brought in guards Duke Miles and Jameer Nelson Jr. as well as forwards Dillon Jones and Saint Thomas on Exhibit 10 contracts before the preseason. Philadelphia also acquired Fall on an Exhibit 9 deal, but he won’t play because of a left hip strain.

Point being, there are five Sixers who will begin a fight for their NBA livelihood tonight and could build a case to earn the final two-way contract. Everyone should have a chance to shine against New York and beyond, as teams typically unleash the bottom of their benches for an extended period during exhibitions.

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