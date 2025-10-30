Allen Iverson Predicts Sixers Guard Will Win MVP
In an interview with PrizePicks, Allen Iverson shared his thoughts on the 2025-2026 NBA season. Iverson predicted that Cooper Flagg will be the Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren will be the season’s top breakout players, and Chris Paul will retire.
When picking the season’s Most Valuable Player and NBA championship, Iverson had high praise for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Who do I think is going to be the MVP this season? Tyrese Maxey. The Philadelphia 76ers are winning the championship.”
How is Iverson’s Prediction?
Iverson’s career is mainly associated with the 76ers, having experienced most of his career success with the franchise. During the 2000-2001 season, he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player and led the 76ers to an NBA Finals appearance.
Regardless of any perceived bias, Iverson’s picks are an accurate view of the season’s start. The 76ers are on a four-game winning streak, being one of four teams with an undefeated record.
In regard to Iverson’s MVP pick, Tyrese Maxey is performing at an elite level. This season, Maxey is averaging 37.5 points and 8.3 assists over four games. The one-time All-Star is currently leading the league in points per game and is top 10 in assists per game.
While Philadelphia is starting the season with a much more optimistic lens than the prior, the four-game preview is still a relatively small sample size of what may come. The 76ers have defeated the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards, with the majority of those teams not anticipated to be true Eastern Conference contenders.
Still, the rotating trio of Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes, have arguably been the most electrifying backcourt in the NBA. Even with a minutes-restricted Joel Embiid, this younger generation of 76ers talent have made a case as playoff-hopefuls.
In terms of the MVP race, Maxey should expect his name mixed with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If the 24-year-old guard does not maintain his current pace and emerge as the league’s top player, he should still certainly be considered for an All-Star selection.
Ultimately, the 76ers are in a prime position to take over the Eastern Conference. Iverson’s predictions could come to fruition if the franchise maintains consistency, as there will be plenty of tests to come in November.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr Senses Change in Tyrese Maxey's Approach
NBA Insider Suggests Paul George's Return Could Happen Soon