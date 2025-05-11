Bobby Portis Isn't Mad About Bucks Playoff Exit For One Reason

"Giannis bleeds green."



Bobby Portis believes Giannis wants a one-team career like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Steph Curry 👀



But, Bobby notes that the Bucks' window to win more championships will be a huge factor this offseason...@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/RgIoTX9AC2