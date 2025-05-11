Bobby Portis Isn't Mad About Bucks Playoff Exit For One Reason
During a recent interview, Milwaukee Bucks fan favorite Bobby Portis explains why he isn't sweating the team's third consecutive first round playoff exit this spring, a 4-1 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana now leads the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-1, in its ongoing semifinal playoff series.
During a new conversation on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" with hosts Michelle Beadle and Lou Williams, Portis unpacked how the Bucks' exit hurts less now.
"Being up, bro, and then you lose, especially the way that we lost, and then what kind of made me feel better, for real, for real, is that they did the same thing to the Cavs," Portis said.
The perpetual Sixth Man of the Year contender is one of the last remaining rotation pieces from Milwaukee's last title team in 2020-21.
Portis, nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and two-time All-Defensive center Brook Lopez all continue to play big roles on the team — for better and, in the case of Lopez, sometimes worse — while reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton has essentially been supplanted by A.J. Green.
But that could all change this summer.
Portis and Connaughton both have player options for their 2025-26 season contracts, while the 37-year-old Lopez will be an unrestricted free agent.
While Lopez is still a better rim protector than Portis, he is now effectively as slow as molasses, unable of doing much damage off switches or anywhere close to the perimeter. During the Bucks' Game 5 closeout to defeat to Indiana, Lopez was benched in favor of Portis, who reinvigorated the club's front line with some much-needed quickness.
The Pacers now appear to have the edge in their ongoing series against the East's top seed, but they did lose badly on Friday night, 126-104.
Six-time All-Star Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been doing his darnedest to prop up the team in light of ominous injuries to fellow All-Stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, plus sixth man De'Andre Hunter.
