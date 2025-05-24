Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Michael Jordan, Kobe in Mind-Blowing NBA Feat
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently accomplished a rare feat in NBA history, joining the rarified air of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
The NBA announced the First Team All-NBA accolades, which featured Antetokounmpo on the list and making him just one of nine players to ever be named to the first team seven years in a row.
The list features several great players, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson.
During the regular season for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in his 12th NBA season.
The Greek Freak is right in the peak of his powers, at the age of 30, and despite missing 15 games during the season, he still managed to secure First Team All-NBA honors.
Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks very much hangs in the air, as questions remain about whether or not he will request a trade or if he will be traded outright so the franchise can rebuild.
He has been a franchise cornerstone for years now, the inarguable face of the franchise, and has consistently championed the team as a whole, marking a true golden period.
The issue for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are in a troubling position roster-wise and are extremely limited in how many avenues they can tangibly improve the roster.
Even if he does stay on the Bucks, he will likely always be able to lead the team into the playoffs due to his own greatness and play-making ability, and still should have several seasons of top NBA play.
