Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprisingly Ruled Out Ahead of Clash vs Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More Bucks: Potential Trade Sending Bradley Beal to Bucks Seems Doubtful: Report
Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Monday's matchup due to his lingering knee issues.
He will miss the second leg of a back-to-back after his stellar performance on Sunday in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Although the Bucks suffered the loss, Antetokounmpo was great in Sunday's loss, recording 30 points on 14-for-21 shooting. 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block, and two steals in over 37 minutes of action.
Not only will the Bucks be without their best player, but they will be without their star forward Khris Middleton.
Middleton is out for Monday's contest due to bilateral ankle injury management.
The Bucks will be shorthanded against arguably the best team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Milwaukee will not be the same team without Antetokounmpo. He is their best player and arguably the top player in the league at the moment.
The Bucks will be without their star player, who is averaging 31.8 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from the free-throw line in 34.9 minutes.
Antetokounmpo will miss his seventh game of the season and his first since Dec. 28 against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks have a tall task to overcome on Thursday as they face the top-seeded Thunder and look to snap their three-game losing streak.
The Thunder have been the hottest team all season long, especially at home. Their 21-3 record is the best in the NBA. Oklahoma City is 32-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.
The Bucks are 9-13 in road games and will search for their 10th win away from their home crowd.
The Thunder's 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 5.3 percent higher than the 43.1 percent the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
The Bucks have not played their best basketball as of late., They are on a three-game losing streak and hold a 6-4 record in their last 10 games.
Nonetheless, the others on the Bucks will need to step up mightly if they want any shot at an upset win tonight.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seems to Hint at Future NBA Plans After Luka Doncic Trade
Latest Jimmy Butler Trade Update is Great News For Bucks
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.