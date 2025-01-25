Bucks Injury Report: Crucial Forward Ruled Out For Matchup vs Clippers
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight but they will have to do so without a key player. Forward Bobby Portis popped up on the injury report and has been ruled out for the game due to personal reasons.
Without Portis in this lineup, Milwaukee will need to look elsewhere for bench-scoring help. The Bucks have relied on the veteran for 3-point shooting and a boost on the offensive end of the floor.
For the year, Portis has averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The veteran forward has also shot 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
Portis has been on the trade block this season as Milwaukee looks to potentially improve before the NBA trade deadline. While he is a crucial member to this unit, the Bucks believe that they can heavily improve with a major deal before the deadline expires.
Luckily for the Bucks, they should have their stars in the lineup for this game. While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were both on the injury report as well, they were both listed as probable for the game.
With the Bucks having most of their core playing in this game, they should have a good chance to get the win. Los Angeles has shown itself to be a gritty team at times this season so it won't be easy, however.
The Bucks enter this contest having won five straight games, taking control of their season. After a very slow start to the year, the Bucks have put themselves directly into contention within the Eastern Conference standings.
Milwaukee currently holds a record of 25-17 heading into this game and they will try to keep the winning going strong. Going up against a tough Clippers team won't be easy, especially with Portis missing from the lineup.
