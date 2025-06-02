Bucks Level of Interest in Chris Paul Revealed: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to explore all avenues to acquire additional players if star Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with the organization, and it could potentially include Chris Paul.
Paul is an uber-experienced player who can still provide value on the court in limited spurts. He also brings a veteran presence that can add a voice to any team's leadership.
The Bucks, if Antetokounmpo stays, will try to improve the roster by any means to remain competitive and support their superstar.
If Paul were willing to take a smaller figure, he could become an option, though recent reports indicate that the team is not interested in him.
Jim Owczarski, a Bucks beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, reports that the team is looking to get younger rather than add a pair of old legs.
"They gotta be done with old heads, so Paul is out for sure - plus Giannis can't really stand that dude," Owczarski posted on Reddit.
Last season, Paul played all 82 regular-season games for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging a healthy 28 minutes per game, along with 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.
He would be entering his 21st season at the age of 40 years old if he came back for another year, which reports indicate that he wants to do.
While still productive, Paul is essentially unplayable in the playoffs due to his lack of athleticism and size, which makes him prey for players to attack.
Antetokounmpo and Paul have gone at it in the past, most notably last season, when Paul shoved him onto the ground, which led to an altercation.
After the game, Antetokounmpo had some heavy remarks for Paul and his on-court antics.
"At the end of the day, I think we're all men. We all respect one another," Antetokounmpo told reporters.
"If words cross the line, then there's got to be consequences. I really don't say much. I don't say much to start with, try to play the game the right way.
"If I feel like you're putting my livelihood, my career and my body in jeopardy, in danger, enough is enough, brother. I have a family to feed, and what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes."
Paul is seemingly unlikely to become a Buck, though the team could revisit the conversation if the free agent market dries up.
