Bucks News: Greece Reveals Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Have Any Restrictions in EuroBasket
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will get some run in before he enters his 13th season in the NBA.
The Greek Freak will represent his country in this year's 2025 EuroBasket for Team Greece. He highlights the team and will be a full participant in the games.
According to Greece's head coach, Vassilis Spanoulis, the two-time MVP will have no restrictions in these games.
"There will be no restrictions for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the EuroBasket 2025. There were some, for multiple players, during the prep games, that caused me a headache because of the calculations".
Greece will kick off its journey on Thursday, August 28, when it takes on Italy.
The nine-time All-Star will represent his country for the third time in the EuroBasket tournament. He participated in 2015 and 2022 previously.
The last time Antetokounmpo participated in EuroBasket, he was his sensational self, averaging 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
The last time Antetokounmpo was on the court was on August 20 against team Latvia. In that contest, he recorded 25 points along with 10 rebounds in the win.
Antetokounmpo's Future in Milwaukee
The Bucks superstar is heading into these games after being at the forefront of the NBA offseason. Antetokounmpo was in the midst of trade rumors for the past handful of months.
Initial reports suggested that Antetokounmpo is 'open-minded' to a trade from Milwaukee. However, nothing came to light in that situation as the two sides have expressed that they are loyal to each other.
The 30-year-old has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, and it appears that will be the case for the rest of his career. Still, a lot can and will change in the next handful of seasons.
Antetokounmpo has a player option in the summer of 2027 and could be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2028.
Although Antetokounmpo loves where he is at right now, that could change if Milwaukee fails to put a championship roster around him. As things stand, that is far from the case as Milwaukee's roster is not fit to cope with the elite of the elite in the NBA.
Nonetheless, with a top-three player on their side in Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have a puncher's chance to be a top team in the East.
