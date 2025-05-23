Bucks' Doc Rivers Breaks Silence on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Since the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, there has been a lot of speculation about star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Many around the NBA believe that Antetokounmpo could be traded this summer, and that the former MVP could ask out of the organization.
The two sides were scheduled to meet this week to discuss his future, but there hasn't been many details come out from that. But now Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has broken his silence on the situation, giving his thoughts on the rumors.
TMZ caught up with the Bucks head coach, and he admitted to speaking with Antetokounmpo all the time. Rivers didn't give anything away, but this was the first comments on the situation that he has made.
"Guys, I'm not doing all that," he told the cameras. "I talk to him all the time. You can move on now, thank you."