Bucks Notes: Coach’s Mother Passes Away, Roster Red Flag, Myles Turner Review of Milwaukee
A member of the Milwaukee Bucks family has sadly passed away earlier this month. The mother of a Bucks coach was the first-ever female mayor of Saginaw, Michigan, and will have services organized later this week in addition to a scholarship fund in her name.
In other news, the Bucks new-look roster is raising some serious red flags for the upcoming season. An NBA pundit believes that offense will be the main source of Milwaukee's issues.
Finally, speaking of the new roster, big man Myles Turner gave a review of his new city. Turner is starting this new chapter of his NBA career after formerly playing for the rival Indiana Pacers.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
