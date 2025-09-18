Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Coach’s Mother Passes Away, Roster Red Flag, Myles Turner Review of Milwaukee

Gabe Smallson

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

A member of the Milwaukee Bucks family has sadly passed away earlier this month. The mother of a Bucks coach was the first-ever female mayor of Saginaw, Michigan, and will have services organized later this week in addition to a scholarship fund in her name.

In other news, the Bucks new-look roster is raising some serious red flags for the upcoming season. An NBA pundit believes that offense will be the main source of Milwaukee's issues.

Finally, speaking of the new roster, big man Myles Turner gave a review of his new city. Turner is starting this new chapter of his NBA career after formerly playing for the rival Indiana Pacers.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks Coach’s Mother Passes Away at 75

New-Look Bucks Raising Serious Red Flag for 2025-26 Season

Bucks' Myles Turner Has Early Review of Milwaukee

Bucks Will Push Giannis Antetokounmpo to His Limit This Year, Says Insider

Bucks Could Improve in One Key Aspect Without Damian Lillard, Says Insider

Bucks’ Myles Turner Already Showing Excitement to Be in Milwaukee

Bucks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News