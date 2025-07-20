Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Free Agent Target Signs, GM Talks Doc Rivers Future, Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks?

Nelson Espinal

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images


The Milwaukee Bucks missed out on a key free agent target during the NBA offseason. Guard Marcus Smart signed with the Los Angeles Lakers despite interest from the Bucks.

The Bucks lack guards on the roster, especially starting-caliber ones, which makes not getting Smart hurt the team's projection.

If the Bucks don't have success in the coming season, it will be due to a lack of production from the guard spots. Another poor season in Milwaukee could lead star Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave, and the New York Knicks are positioning themselves for a run at the top player.

Additionally, general manager Jon Horst opened up with The Athletic in a revealing interview, making his stance on head coach Doc Rivers' future clear.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

