Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status vs Knicks, Jokic Makes History, More
With a 127-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Milwaukee Bucks have now fallen to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The loss was largely due to the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the best players in the modern NBA.
Unfortunately, Giannis may also miss the Bucks' crucial game against the New York Knicks. He has been listed on the injury report as questionable with a right foot sprain. This season, he is averaging 30.2 points, 12 total rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
Additionally in the game against the Nuggets, Denver center Nikola Jokic made history. After missing two weeks, Joker recorded 39 points, 10 total rebounds, and 10 assists to set break his own record for most triple-doubles in a regular NBA season.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
